Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.48% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.03% to Rs 98.05 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries declined 9.48% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.03% to Rs 98.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.81% to Rs 20.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 372.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 308.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales98.0586.75 13 372.63308.71 21 OPM %7.418.48 -8.747.73 - PBDT6.746.97 -3 30.8921.47 44 PBT6.006.45 -7 28.5619.36 48 NP4.394.85 -9 20.6713.89 49
