Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.48% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.03% to Rs 98.05 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 9.48% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.03% to Rs 98.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.81% to Rs 20.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 372.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 308.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

98.0586.75372.63308.717.418.488.747.736.746.9730.8921.476.006.4528.5619.364.394.8520.6713.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)