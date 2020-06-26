Borosil Renewables standalone net profit rises 9.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 51.71% to Rs 94.26 crore

Net profit of Borosil Renewables rose 9.46% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.71% to Rs 94.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.03% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 271.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 216.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

94.2662.13271.16216.7621.3810.7813.4315.6118.179.2433.3764.085.984.821.2746.194.053.700.4546.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)