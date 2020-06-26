Borosil Renewables standalone net profit rises 9.46% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Borosil Renewables update on subsidiaries pursuant to scheme of amalgamation and arrangement
Borosil Renewables Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Borosil Renewables allots 2.66 crore equity shares
Gujarat Borosil receives NCLT approval for composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement
Outcome of board meeting of Gujarat Borosil
-
Sales rise 51.71% to Rs 94.26 croreNet profit of Borosil Renewables rose 9.46% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.71% to Rs 94.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 99.03% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 271.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 216.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales94.2662.13 52 271.16216.76 25 OPM %21.3810.78 -13.4315.61 - PBDT18.179.24 97 33.3764.08 -48 PBT5.984.82 24 1.2746.19 -97 NP4.053.70 9 0.4546.27 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU