Borosil Renewables standalone net profit rises 9.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 51.71% to Rs 94.26 crore

Net profit of Borosil Renewables rose 9.46% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.71% to Rs 94.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.03% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 271.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 216.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales94.2662.13 52 271.16216.76 25 OPM %21.3810.78 -13.4315.61 - PBDT18.179.24 97 33.3764.08 -48 PBT5.984.82 24 1.2746.19 -97 NP4.053.70 9 0.4546.27 -99

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 17:59 IST

