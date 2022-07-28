Real Estate shares edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 37.79 points or 1.08% at 3524.22 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 2.17%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.48%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.2%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.08%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.05%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.75%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.27%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.26%), moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 458.95 or 0.82% at 56275.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.15 points or 0.7% at 16758.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 99.34 points or 0.37% at 26617.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.47 points or 0.27% at 8335.01.

On BSE,1686 shares were trading in green, 897 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

