Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 98.45 points or 1.26% at 7932.24 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Bajaj Finance Ltd (up 7.45%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd (up 5.76%),Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (up 5.34%),Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 4.96%),GFL Ltd (up 4.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (up 3.29%), Home First Finance Company India Ltd (up 3.1%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 2.63%), Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (up 2.21%), and Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 1.99%).

On the other hand, Fino Payments Bank Ltd (down 3.28%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 2.53%), and Yes Bank Ltd (down 1.7%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 458.95 or 0.82% at 56275.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.15 points or 0.7% at 16758.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 99.34 points or 0.37% at 26617.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.47 points or 0.27% at 8335.01.

On BSE,1686 shares were trading in green, 897 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

