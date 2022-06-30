Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 51.72 points or 1.67% at 3052.72 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.54%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.69%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.76%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.44%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 1.27%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.42%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 4.54%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.84%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.46%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 164.64 or 0.31% at 53191.61.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.45 points or 0.21% at 15831.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 77.88 points or 0.31% at 24843.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.77 points or 0.44% at 7696.26.

On BSE,1420 shares were trading in green, 1764 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)