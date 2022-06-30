Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Marksans Pharma Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 June 2022.

Marksans Pharma Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 June 2022.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd spiked 10.91% to Rs 40.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd soared 8.62% to Rs 46. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74666 shares in the past one month.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd surged 5.99% to Rs 1762.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2306 shares in the past one month.

Eveready Industries India Ltd rose 5.52% to Rs 320.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9603 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd jumped 4.96% to Rs 35.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)