Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 246.68 points or 6.33% at 3650.15 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 11%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 7.84%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 7.5%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 7.41%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 7.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 6.97%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 6.97%), DLF Ltd (down 5.96%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.44%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.06%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1458.15 or 2.47% at 57579.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 452.9 points or 2.57% at 17164.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1343.64 points or 4.48% at 28623.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 329.66 points or 3.73% at 8513.82.

On BSE,458 shares were trading in green, 3061 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

