Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 41.53 points or 1.13% at 3649.12 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.86%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.78%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.46%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.5%), DLF Ltd (down 1.41%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.6%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.15%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.9%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.68%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 121.94 or 0.19% at 62504.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 50.6 points or 0.27% at 18592.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 109.48 points or 0.37% at 29780.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.94 points or 0.34% at 9240.63.

On BSE,1509 shares were trading in green, 1905 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

