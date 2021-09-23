Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 162.05 points or 4.48% at 3782.91 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 7.45%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 7.21%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 4.23%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.96%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 3.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 2.43%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.6%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.53%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.45%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.56%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 480.73 or 0.82% at 59408.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 143.6 points or 0.82% at 17690.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 333.56 points or 1.2% at 28189.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.12 points or 1.11% at 8757.97.

On BSE,2041 shares were trading in green, 590 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

