Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 98.86 points or 3.06% at 3326.95 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 5.58%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 5.1%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.57%),Sobha Ltd (up 3.11%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 2.06%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.86%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.38%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.83%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.41%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 171.04 or 0.29% at 58661.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.3 points or 0.29% at 17448.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 144.6 points or 0.53% at 27345.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.9 points or 0.29% at 8464.73.

On BSE,1177 shares were trading in green, 1431 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

