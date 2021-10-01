Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 58.61 points or 1.43% at 4045.16 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.14%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.87%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.06%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.13%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.77%), DLF Ltd (down 0.47%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.39%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.31%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.13%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 438.07 or 0.74% at 58688.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 116.4 points or 0.66% at 17501.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.34 points or 0.3% at 28167.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.47 points or 0.13% at 8715.72.

On BSE,1648 shares were trading in green, 1502 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

