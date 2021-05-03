Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 37.95 points or 1.54% at 2430.25 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 4.2%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 3.64%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.99%),DLF Ltd (down 0.97%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.18%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.12%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.2%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.74%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 355.24 or 0.73% at 48427.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 78.8 points or 0.54% at 14552.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 264.63 points or 1.22% at 21934.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.91 points or 0.07% at 6993.18.

On BSE,1645 shares were trading in green, 1262 were trading in red and 183 were unchanged.

