Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 186.27 points or 7.06% at 2453.65 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 9.8%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 8.43%),Sobha Ltd (down 8.33%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 6.73%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 6.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 6.09%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 5.89%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 5.73%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.86%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.38%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1741.92 or 3.51% at 47849.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 526.6 points or 3.55% at 14308.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 984.39 points or 4.56% at 20612.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 353.71 points or 5% at 6720.48.

On BSE,430 shares were trading in green, 2452 were trading in red and 180 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)