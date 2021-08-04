Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 61.69 points or 1.85% at 3281.56 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 4.06%), Sobha Ltd (down 3.79%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.51%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.49%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.68%), DLF Ltd (down 1.59%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.04%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.96%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.82%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 546.96 or 1.02% at 54370.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 130.65 points or 0.81% at 16261.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 297.48 points or 1.1% at 26836.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 75.7 points or 0.91% at 8201.81.

On BSE,1079 shares were trading in green, 2089 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

