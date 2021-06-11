Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 15.84 points or 0.55% at 2862.9 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.87%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.92%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.89%),Sobha Ltd (down 0.71%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.59%), DLF Ltd (down 0.56%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.05%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.67%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.65%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 210.27 or 0.4% at 52510.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.4 points or 0.35% at 15792.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.04 points or 0.29% at 25087.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.77 points or 0.07% at 7899.71.

On BSE,1650 shares were trading in green, 1448 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

