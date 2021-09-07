Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 56.4 points or 1.65% at 3366.72 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 5.24%), Sobha Ltd (down 5.12%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.16%),DLF Ltd (down 1.82%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.81%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.26%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 3.52%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.52%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.09%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 225.41 or 0.39% at 58522.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 47.1 points or 0.27% at 17424.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 61.67 points or 0.22% at 27404.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.21 points or 0.01% at 8479.25.

On BSE,1361 shares were trading in green, 1727 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)