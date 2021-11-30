Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Falls 3.18%

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd has added 7.12% over last one month compared to 1.6% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 2.45% drop in the SENSEX

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd lost 3.18% today to trade at Rs 3763. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.16% to quote at 25433.37. The index is up 1.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ipca Laboratories Ltd decreased 2.59% and Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd lost 2.27% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 25.17 % over last one year compared to the 31.04% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd has added 7.12% over last one month compared to 1.6% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 2.45% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12242 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10316 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4243 on 15 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2106.05 on 21 Dec 2020.

