Coal India gains after board OKs interim dividend

Coal India rose 1.39% to Rs 156.45 after the company's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share for the financial year 2021-22.

The company has fixed Friday, 7 December 2021, as the record date for the same.

The date of payment of interim dividend is 'on and from 21 December 2021.'

At yesterday's closing price of Rs 154.30, this translates to a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 September 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

The state-run coal miner's posted a 0.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,932.73 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 2,951.6 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 9.3% YoY to Rs 21,292.5 crore during the period under review.

