Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 238.78 points or 5.8% at 3875.72 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 9.79%), DLF Ltd (down 7.01%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 5.42%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 5.34%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 5.3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 5.19%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.79%), Sobha Ltd (down 3.68%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.31%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.26%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1489.26 or 2.53% at 57305.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 435.25 points or 2.48% at 17101.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 552.69 points or 1.92% at 28270.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 224.63 points or 2.52% at 8699.63.

On BSE,1082 shares were trading in green, 2143 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

