Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 88.52 points or 2.87% at 3001.02 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 5.37%), DLF Ltd (down 4.69%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.52%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.29%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.17%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.76%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.71%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.89%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.39%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.2%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 267.85 or 0.48% at 55361.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 119.45 points or 0.72% at 16449.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 384.24 points or 1.46% at 25853.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 135.81 points or 1.67% at 8005.29.

On BSE,732 shares were trading in green, 2376 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

