Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 1003.56 points or 3.95% at 24414.27 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 6.11%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 5.75%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 5.39%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 5.16%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 4.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 3.61%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 3.54%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.26%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 3.19%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 3.18%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (up 3.09%), moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1489.26 or 2.53% at 57305.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 435.25 points or 2.48% at 17101.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 552.69 points or 1.92% at 28270.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 224.63 points or 2.52% at 8699.63.

On BSE,1082 shares were trading in green, 2143 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)