Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 27.14 points or 1.02% at 2645.28 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.11%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.08%),DLF Ltd (down 1.94%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.57%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 0.63%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.27%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 3.54%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.12%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.01%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 113.2 or 0.22% at 51130.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.8 points or 0.27% at 15342.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 141.06 points or 0.6% at 23653.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.78 points or 0.66% at 7439.6.

On BSE,1744 shares were trading in green, 1273 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)