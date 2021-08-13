Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 28.94 points or 0.91% at 3144.05 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.83%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.95%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.78%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.19%),DLF Ltd (down 1.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.89%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.3%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.83%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.82%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.36%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 483.49 or 0.88% at 55327.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 129.65 points or 0.79% at 16494.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 4.3 points or 0.02% at 26362.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.49 points or 0.18% at 8094.69.

On BSE,1537 shares were trading in green, 1604 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

