Palred Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Meghmani Organics Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd, Greenlam Industries Ltd and Sarthak Metals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 November 2021.

Meghmani Organics Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd, Greenlam Industries Ltd and Sarthak Metals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 November 2021.

Palred Technologies Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 225.1 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 63153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15623 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 103.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd soared 15.40% to Rs 77.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8816 shares in the past one month.

Greenlam Industries Ltd rose 12.23% to Rs 1612.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 668 shares in the past one month.

Sarthak Metals Ltd exploded 12.08% to Rs 114.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23292 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)