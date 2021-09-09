Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 22.79 points or 0.68% at 3318.46 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.1%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.79%),DLF Ltd (down 0.79%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.59%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.25%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.24%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.88%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.45%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.37%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 23.05 or 0.04% at 58227.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.5 points or 0.04% at 17346.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 105.46 points or 0.38% at 27606.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.79 points or 0.06% at 8485.09.

On BSE,1709 shares were trading in green, 1370 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)