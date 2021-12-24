Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 47.53 points or 1.24% at 3793.61 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.35%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.7%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.27%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.2%),DLF Ltd (down 1.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.07%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.84%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.42%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 1.64%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.56%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 236.73 or 0.41% at 57078.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 77.95 points or 0.46% at 16994.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 125.65 points or 0.44% at 28412.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 79.05 points or 0.91% at 8563.81.

On BSE,1461 shares were trading in green, 1785 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

