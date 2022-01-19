M&M to manufacture electric bikes for Hero Electric

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra to manufacture Hero Electric's e-bikes at Pithampur plant
Hero MotoCorp launches Hero Hunk 150R in Bangladesh
Hero MotoCorp rises on launching Hero Hunk 150R motorcycle in Bangladesh
Hero Motocorp to infuse Rs 420 crore in Ather Energy
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility inaugurates first-ever experience centre for Joy e-bikes
-
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today announced a strategic partnership with Hero Electric to cater to the ever-growing demand for EVs in the country.
Hero Electric is one of the oldest and India's Largest Electric two-wheeler company. The company's manufacturing unit is in Ludhiana, and it sells a wide range of electric scooters catering to a wide spectrum of customers.
As part of the partnership, Mahindra Group will manufacture Hero Electric's most popular electric bikes -Optima & NYX at their Pitampur plant to meet the growing demands of the market. With this collaboration along with the expansion of their existing Ludhiana facility, Hero will be able to meet its demand of manufacturing over 1 million EVs per year by 2022.
Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric said, Hero Electric has been leading the Electric two-wheeler sector in the country. To further deepen its roots and strengthen the leadership, Hero Electric has announced a partnership with the Mahindra Group, which is leading the EV transition in the electric three and four wheelers space. This coming together of two industry leaders is to further enhance the manufacturing capabilities to meet demand and utilize Mahindra Group's robust supply chain to reach newer centers in the country."
Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto & farm sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, Peugeot Motocycles has ambitious plans in the EV mobility space in several regions of the world and particularly in Europe. This strategic partnership will bolster these efforts through joint development and a platform sharing approach leveraging the combined strengths of the two businesses. Our R&D Centre in India will be integral to this arrangement as will the manufacturing facility at Pitampur, that already supplies Peugeot with EV products. I see significant value creation on a mutually beneficial basis and look forward to this partnership delivering on its obvious promise.
M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.
On a consolidated basis, the M&M Group's net profit before exceptional items rose 43% year-on-year to Rs 1,975 crore in Q2 September 2021. The Group's net profit after adjusting for exceptional items surged 214% YoY to Rs 1,929 crore in Q2 September 2021. Revenue rose 12% to Rs 21,470 crore during the period under review.
The scrip rose 0.01% to currently trade at Rs 891.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU