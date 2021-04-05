Real Estate stocks fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 95.57 points or 3.57% at 2582.59 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.87%), DLF Ltd (down 4.65%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.97%),Sobha Ltd (down 3.16%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.87%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.7%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.39%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.04%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.55%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 880.69 or 1.76% at 49149.14.

The Nifty 50 index was down 240.3 points or 1.62% at 14627.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 225.68 points or 1.07% at 20846.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 100.68 points or 1.44% at 6885.43.

On BSE,866 shares were trading in green, 1961 were trading in red and 196 were unchanged.

