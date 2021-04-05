Financials stocks slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 235.04 points or 3.15% at 7220.35 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 5.69%), Can Fin Homes Ltd (down 5.53%),Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 5.43%),Canara Bank (down 5.41%),IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 5.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (down 5.17%), IFCI Ltd (down 4.99%), Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 4.68%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 4.56%), and State Bank of India (down 4.47%).

On the other hand, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 3.39%), Magma Fincorp Ltd (up 3.25%), and Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 2.63%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 880.69 or 1.76% at 49149.14.

The Nifty 50 index was down 240.3 points or 1.62% at 14627.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 225.68 points or 1.07% at 20846.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 100.68 points or 1.44% at 6885.43.

On BSE,866 shares were trading in green, 1961 were trading in red and 196 were unchanged.

