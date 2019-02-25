Realty shares advance after GST rate cut

Shares of 16 rose by 0.22% to 10.99% at 9:50 IST on BSE after the slashed tax rates for houses in both affordable and non-affordable segments.

(up 10.99%), Unitech (up 4.44%), (up 4%), (up 3.07%), Anant Raj (up 2.33%), (up 1.78%), Sobha (up 1.57%), (up 1.53%), (HDIL) (up 1.47%), (up 1.43%), Real Estate (up 1.34%), (up 1.29%), (up 1.25%), (up 0.64%), (up 0.41%) and Omaxe (up 0.22%), edged higher.

The was up 22.44 points, or 1.23% at 1,840.22. It outperformed the S&P BSE Sensex, which was up 57.76 points, or 0.16% at 35,929.24.

The (GST) Council in its 33rd meeting held on 24 February 2019, recommended that GST shall be levied at effective GST rate of 5%, without input tax credit (ITC), on residential properties outside affordable segment. GST shall be levied at effective GST of 1%, without ITC, on affordable housing properties. The new rate shall become applicable from 1 April 2019, said in a statement.

The definition of affordable housing was also redefined by linking to cost as well as carpet area. Flats costing up to Rs 45 lakh and with carpet area of 60 square metres in metros (Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai-MMR and Kolkata) or 90 square metres in non-metro areas.

Prior to this, under-construction residential properties attracted effective GST rate of 12% after factoring one-third abatement for the value of land. The effective GST rate for affordable housing was 8%. Ready properties that have received occupancy certificate (OC) do not attract GST.

