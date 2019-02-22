Think Ink Studio Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 218.75% in the September 2018 quarter
Visa Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 40.47 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Visa Inc quarterly profit rise 18 percent
CCI clears Visa's minority stake buy in Billdesk
Visa takes minority stake in Indian payment gateway BillDesk
-
Mohit Industries Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd and Salona Cotspin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2019.
Mohit Industries Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd and Salona Cotspin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2019.
Think Ink Studio Ltd tumbled 9.95% to Rs 3.98 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 78083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mohit Industries Ltd lost 9.89% to Rs 8.11. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1117 shares in the past one month.
Visa Steel Ltd crashed 6.90% to Rs 6.61. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3061 shares in the past one month.
Banaras Beads Ltd pared 6.50% to Rs 41. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1375 shares in the past one month.
Salona Cotspin Ltd slipped 6.48% to Rs 62.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 906 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU