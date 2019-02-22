Think Ink Studio Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mohit Industries Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd, and Cotspin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2019.

tumbled 9.95% to Rs 3.98 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 78083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

lost 9.89% to Rs 8.11. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1117 shares in the past one month.

crashed 6.90% to Rs 6.61. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3061 shares in the past one month.

pared 6.50% to Rs 41. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1375 shares in the past one month.

Cotspin Ltd slipped 6.48% to Rs 62.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 906 shares in the past one month.

