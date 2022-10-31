REC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 101.5, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.9% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% jump in NIFTY and a 2.78% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

REC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 101.5, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 17964.1. The Sensex is at 60606.12, up 1.08%. REC Ltd has gained around 10.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18284.3, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 123.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 101.9, up 1.54% on the day. REC Ltd is down 9.9% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% jump in NIFTY and a 2.78% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 2.57 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)