Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd soars 1.74%, up for third straight session

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 2442.1, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% gain in NIFTY and a 2.78% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18284.3, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

