HDFC Bank Ltd soars 2.27%, up for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1491.85, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.07% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.75% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1491.85, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 17964.1. The Sensex is at 60606.12, up 1.08%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 5.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40990.85, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

