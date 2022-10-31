Bosch Ltd spurts 2.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 16492.95, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.26% jump in NIFTY and a 17.02% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16492.95, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 17976.3. The Sensex is at 60623.66, up 1.11%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 5.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13190.9, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21252 shares today, compared to the daily average of 16873 shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 16570, up 2.43% on the day. Bosch Ltd is down 6.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.26% jump in NIFTY and a 17.02% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 36.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

