Country Condos Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, T T Ltd, Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd and Rane Engine Valve Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 October 2020.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, T T Ltd, Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd and Rane Engine Valve Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 October 2020.

Country Condos Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1.74 at 13-Oct-2020 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 84855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7648 shares in the past one month.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd spiked 16.60% to Rs 88.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41725 shares in the past one month.

T T Ltd soared 16.28% to Rs 40. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 559 shares in the past one month.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd advanced 15.42% to Rs 17.14. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5328 shares in the past one month.

Rane Engine Valve Ltd jumped 15.39% to Rs 219.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 335 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)