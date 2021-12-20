Goa Carbon temporarily shuts Bilaspur plant w.e.f Dec. 18

Goa Carbon's Bilaspur unit located at 34-40, Sector B, Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) has been temporarily shut down for maintenance work from 18 December 2021.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Net sales surged 71.1% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 150.45 crore in Q2 FY22.

Goa Carbon is in the business of manufacture and marketing of calcined petroleum coke. The Goa plant has the largest mechanical sieving and screening facilities for petcoke in India. The company also has two other plants, at Bilaspur in Chattisgarh and at Paradeep in Orissa.

Shares of Goa Carbon dropped 5.56% to Rs 309.95 on BSE.

