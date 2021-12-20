Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 655.55, down 6.49% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.06% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% rally in NIFTY and a 17.2% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 655.55, down 6.49% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.84% on the day, quoting at 16502. The Sensex is at 55491.94, down 2.67%.Bharat Forge Ltd has eased around 11.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10678.65, down 4.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 659, down 6.17% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 39.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

