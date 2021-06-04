REC transfers two project specific SPVs to PowerGrid

-
ALSO READ
Power Grid Corporation of India announces appointment of nominee director
POWERGRID Ajmer Phagi Transmission successfully commissions projects
India Grid Trust to acquire NER-II Transmission from Sterlite Power
Power Grid declared as successful bidder for two transmission projects in Rajasthan
Salasar Techno Engineering bags power projects worth Rs 238.65 cr
-
REC announced that Fatehgarh Bhadla Transco (FBTL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) and wholly owned subsidiary of REC Power Distribution Company (RECPDCL), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of REC, was incorporated for Transmission system strengthening for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase II-Part B.
Further, Sikar New Transmission (SNTL), another SPV and subsidiary of RECPDCL was incorporated for Transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase II - Part C.
The above SPVs were to be transferred to the successful bidder selected through tariff based competitive bidding process (TBCB).
After successful completion of TBCB process, Power Grid Corporation of India emerged as successful bidder for the said projects.
Accordingly, after receipt of consideration comprising of professional fee for bid process coordination and reimbursement of expenditure incurred on the project by RECPDCL, interest cost etc., the entire shareholding of FBTL and SNTL, comprising of 50,000 equity shares, presently held by RECPDCL, has been transferred at par value along with all its assets and liabilities on 04 June 2021 to Power Grid Corporation of India.
Hence, with effect from the aforesaid date, the above project specific SPVs are not subsidiaries of RECPDCL & REC.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU