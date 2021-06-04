ISGEC takes over O&M of a leading alumina refinery in Odisha

ISGEC Heavy Engineering announced that amid the pandemic, the company has taken over the Operations and Maintenance of a 3 X 30 MW Cogeneration Plant for one of the leading Alumina Refineries in Odisha from 1 June 2021.

In the midst of the pandemic, a team of 350+ has been successfully mobilized by Isgec to deliver higher efficiency, higher reliability, and better economics while adhering to environmental norms.

The company has a vast operational data bank from 1000+ installations totalling to more than 40000MWe globally and SMEs (Subject Matter Experts) that work round the clock for the continuous improvement and cost-effective operation of the plant.

