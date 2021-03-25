Redington India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, Nirlon Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2021.

Redington India Ltd surged 4.79% to Rs 157.45 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 54217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31304 shares in the past one month.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd soared 4.47% to Rs 32.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nirlon Ltd spiked 4.03% to Rs 275. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6022 shares in the past one month.

Praj Industries Ltd exploded 3.14% to Rs 180.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd added 2.75% to Rs 175.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43159 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57887 shares in the past one month.

