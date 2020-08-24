Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.32% to Rs 8.64 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 128.57% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.32% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8.6417.398.564.890.620.870.440.690.320.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)