Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.32% to Rs 8.64 croreNet profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 128.57% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.32% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.6417.39 -50 OPM %8.564.89 -PBDT0.620.87 -29 PBT0.440.69 -36 NP0.320.14 129
