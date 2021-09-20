Registration Of Unorganized Workers Picks Pace Across Country

-
-
Ministry of Labour & Employment stated in a latest update that the registration of unorganized workers is picking up pace across the Country as more than 1 crore are registered on e-shram portal. States of Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal at the fore front. The drive to facilitate registration of unorganized workers on E-Shram portal has received huge attention since its launch on August 26th. In almost 24 days, more than 1 crore (or 10 million) workers have registered at the portal. As of today, 1,03,12,095 workers have registered in the portal. Of these around 43% of the beneficiaries are female and 57% are male.
In a first ever concentrate step towards generating a comprehensive database of the unorganized workers from different sectors like construction, apparel manufacturing, fishing, gig and platform work, street vending, domestic work, agriculture and allied, transport sector and so on, the e-shram portal was launched by Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Bhupender Yadav and Minister of State, Rameshwar Teli on 26th of August. An overwhelming proportion of migrant workers are engaged in these sectors of work. As per Economic Survey 2019-20, there are an estimated 38 crore unorganised workers (UW) in the country, which would be targeted to register on this portal.These migrant workers also can now take the benefits of various social security and employment-based schemes through registration at the e-Shram portal.
