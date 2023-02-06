JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 8.28% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 57.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.40% to Rs 681.03 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 57.06% to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.40% to Rs 681.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 743.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales681.03743.52 -8 OPM %10.6116.36 -PBDT72.55123.04 -41 PBT40.5893.97 -57 NP30.1070.10 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU