Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 57.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.40% to Rs 681.03 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 57.06% to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.40% to Rs 681.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 743.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.681.03743.5210.6116.3672.55123.0440.5893.9730.1070.10

