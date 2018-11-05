JUST IN
Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit rises 23.00% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 545.19 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears rose 23.00% to Rs 39.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 32.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 545.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 459.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales545.19459.85 19 OPM %13.4913.38 -PBDT78.6061.11 29 PBT63.0147.59 32 NP39.4632.08 23

