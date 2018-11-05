Shipping Corporation of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 142.53 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 939.81 croreNet Loss of Shipping Corporation of India reported to Rs 142.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 76.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 939.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 808.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales939.81808.22 16 OPM %-1.0515.50 -PBDT40.6694.56 -57 PBT-122.53-58.18 -111 NP-142.53-76.18 -87
