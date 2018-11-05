Ucal Fuel Systems standalone net profit declines 31.29% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 162.90 croreNet profit of Ucal Fuel Systems declined 31.29% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 162.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 158.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales162.90158.50 3 OPM %18.2821.57 -PBDT24.4529.81 -18 PBT19.4625.39 -23 NP10.9815.98 -31
