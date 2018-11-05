Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 431.37% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 151.02% to Rs 160.93 croreNet profit of Rama Phosphates rose 431.37% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 151.02% to Rs 160.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 64.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales160.9364.11 151 OPM %7.286.25 -PBDT9.702.40 304 PBT8.871.61 451 NP5.421.02 431
