JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex drops below 35,000
Business Standard

Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 431.37% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 151.02% to Rs 160.93 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates rose 431.37% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 151.02% to Rs 160.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 64.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales160.9364.11 151 OPM %7.286.25 -PBDT9.702.40 304 PBT8.871.61 451 NP5.421.02 431

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 09:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements