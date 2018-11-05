Suryakrupa Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kapil Raj Finance standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Manipal Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 2550.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2018 quarter
NCC Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2018 quarter
DCM Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5000.00% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Suryakrupa Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2018 and during the previous quarter ended September 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU