Reliable Ventures India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Reliable Ventures India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Indian Hotels Co. Q1 PAT soars to Rs 170 cr
Asian Hotels (East) fixes record date for issue of bonus equity shares
Indian Hotels Co signs 2nd hotel in Dharamshala
Indian Hotels Co enters Jammu, signs a Vivanta hotel in the city
-
Sales decline 80.26% to Rs 0.91 croreNet loss of Reliable Ventures India reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 80.26% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.914.61 -80 OPM %-16.4826.25 -PBDT-0.211.22 PL PBT-0.440.99 PL NP-0.410.86 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU